Draco would talk to just about anyone who would listen.
He would fill the ears of passersby with hoots and gladly approach people who would wander over to his cage.
The orphan bird had amassed a large following throughout his 17 years at the California Living Museum. He received mail and drawings from his fans. The last bit of fan outreach that Draco received was a multitude of comments from fans in response to his passing on CALM's Facebook page Wednesday.
After battling a cancerous tumor, Draco was euthanized Tuesday.
Draco was more than just a run-of-the-mill great horned owl; he was an ambassador for the entire zoo. Whether it was at a school, fair or any location with large gatherings of people, zoo manager Lana Fain knew to always bring him. Draco loved the attention. He made appearances on local TV stations, radio programs and articles for The Californian.
"He had this ability to sit on the glove and be comfortable around people," Fain said. "It was really special to have a bird like that on our team."
When working as an ambassador, his role was to debunk myths and help people respect wildlife.
Fain has worked at CALM for 16 years. Draco was regarded as a colleague and part of the family.
"He was a young fluffball when I got there," Fain said.
The decision to put him down was not an easy one. His cancerous tumor persisted and his ability to eat was starting to be affected. Zoo staff determined it was time to euthanize him, Fain said.
"In his 17 years, who knows how many people he touched," Fain said.
Draco made it clear if he didn't like someone. He was no stranger to giving the cold shoulder. If he really liked someone, he was almost inseparable.
Mindy Porte, an animal keeper, worked closely with Draco. Shortly after working with Draco, the bird flew to her shoulder and started to clean her hair — for those not in the know that's a sign of endearment for an owl, Porte said.
Porte became accustomed to the great horned owl's mannerisms. Every morning he would hoot at her, but the last week of his life he started to fall silent.
"He was always talkative," Porte said. "Losing a pet or an animal you work with is hard. I know that everyone loved him. Every day you'd see people surrounding him. It makes me feel good seeing how many people loved him."
