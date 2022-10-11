 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Taking notes on hitting notes: Students practice, learn at Choir Sharing Festival

Several hundred middle school and junior high students from across the Bakersfield City School District received a unique opportunity to practice their skills, learn from an expert and perform at the historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

While Tuesday's performances were scored and given feedback, the BCSD Choir Sharing Festival wasn't a competition, but a private forum to celebrate the hard work of students and staff who have been rehearsing the pieces for months.

Coronavirus Cases