Taking notes on hitting notes: Students practice, learn at Choir Sharing Festival

Several hundred middle school and junior high students from across the Bakersfield City School District received a unique opportunity to practice their skills, learn from an expert and perform at the historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.
While Tuesday's performances were scored and given feedback, the BCSD Choir Sharing Festival wasn't a competition, but a private forum to celebrate the hard work of students and staff who have been rehearsing the pieces for months.
"It's focused upon the students coming together, and they combined, by teacher, music that they've worked on at the school since August," said Michael Stone, the visual and performing arts coordinator for BCSD.
Ryan Clippinger, director of vocal music at Ridgeview High School, shared lessons and worked with the students, as well as their respective teachers, Stone said.
"The fun part is when they go back to school (Wednesday)," Stone added. They definitely will have a list of things that were reinforced in their learning, and things they need to work on."