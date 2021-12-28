'Taken so early and so young': Community gathers to remember siblings killed in collision

It was a day to grieve and to remember.
Pictures containing the smiling faces of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9, were illuminated by candles clutched by family, friends and community members at a vigil Tuesday. Both siblings were killed in a Dec. 8 collision.
“They were taken so early and so young,” said their aunt Cassandra Reese, adding the family is destroyed.
“It’s going to be a whole new life that we are all going to have to endure,” Reese said.
Suspect Lisa Core, 46, was charged with second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence in connection with the crash that killed Brown and Malone. Core's pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.
Residents scrawled loving messages on a tablecloth filled with Malone and Brown’s pictures. Teddy bears, flowers and other memorabilia filled the 1400 block of Panama Lane, the location of their death and where the vigil took place.
Cousin Kelsey Villatoro referenced the items left to honor the siblings and said her family is grateful for the community’s support. She added the vigil helps them to heal amid the pain.
“I don't know if I'll ever be OK,” Villatoro said. “(The family is) pulling through, as hard as it is.”
“It’s just sad,” said area resident Peter Pera. He was driving by the day of the collision and arrived Tuesday to pay his respects.
The incident shattered Pera because he works with kids as an aide with the Bakersfield City School District. He couldn’t imagine the same tragedy affecting his own students.
Tory Worthy, an area resident, implored individuals to remain at home if intoxicated. Core’s past run-ins with the law included a previous conviction for DUI.
“It will prevent instances like this,” Worthy said, as he held a candle to remember Malone and Brown.
The vigil also included family members sharing their favorite memories of the deceased. Reese passed out Twinkies and Pirouette cookies, favorites of Malone and Brown, respectively.
Reese said the vigil enables the memory of her niece and nephew to live forever. As the oldest sibling out of five, JJ was a protector and Caylee was heartwarming to everyone, according to the family.
Brenda Clayton said the collision devastated her because the lives of Malone and Brown were cut short. She added the siblings would have done phenomenal things.
“They need to be honored,” said Clayton, a family member of the siblings. “They deserve to be recognized for the fabulous people that they were.”