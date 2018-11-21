The United Way of Kern County has partnered up to raise money for homeless children with Grovestock in its 7th annual concert tonight.
The Grovestock concert will take place at Lengthwise The Pub on 2900 Calloway Drive at 7 p.m.
Local musicians such as Foster Campbell and Deep Water, The Byrom Brothers and Warfield are scheduled to perform.
"To be honest, seven years ago, Groovestock was just a small event and a great reason to get together with my friends in local music scene to play music and enjoy each other's company. Seven years later, my passion to help these kids has grown exponentially, as they have almost none of life's necessities that most of us take for granted," said organizer Ray Sadolsky.
This is the third year Groovestock and United Way of Kern County have partnered up to raise money for the ReGIVE Project. United Way's ReGIVE Project donates household items to families and individuals who are transitioning out of homelessness and into housing.
Money will be raised through raffle prizes. All donations will help purchase beds and bedding for formerly homeless children.
