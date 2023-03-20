Tailored fit becomes doctor's orders at local shop

A disease that notoriously upends women's lives has also transformed a longtime local business that's now in a better position to help breast cancer patients and survivors.
The Bra Shoppe recently became a supplier of durable medical equipment after hard-won state and federal certifications allowed it to bill the medical insurance of customers whose doctors prescribe them pre- and post-operative garments, prosthetics and compression bras.
It's still the same, third-generation retailer along Calloway Drive known for its one-on-one fittings, intimate apparel and boutique atmosphere. But now the business offers more than that.
Owner Elizabeth Sotelo called it "branching out" in a way that she expects will make a difference in the breast cancer community.
"We are going to be able to start from the beginning with you and help you feel your best," she said. "You have the confidence of being a woman again."
Other businesses in Bakersfield sell similar products for breast cancer patients and survivors. What's different about the Bra Shoppe is its approach: Instead of providing an array of prostheses to suit patients of all kinds, Sotelo and her employees focus on women going through or recovering from breast cancer.
Having worked with the Bra Shoppe for more than 15 years, Executive Director Jennifer Henry at Bakersfield-based nonprofit Links for Life sees a difference in how Sotelo and her staff tailor their services to women and support the local breast cancer community.
"It's very feminine," Henry said of the store. "It's very comfortable for a woman to walk in and be fitted."
That's probably not surprising considering Sotelo's store has been in business for 51 years and only this year began selling durable medical equipment.
Now, in addition to custom tailoring, workers produce a medical profile for customers that leads to specialized products such as mastectomy bras.
Getting to that point was "a huge process," Sotelo said. She and her staff took classes and tests. The business itself had to undergo a detailed inspection certifying it meets sterilization standards and protects customers' confidential medical information.
Qualifying for medical billing presents a big benefit, she said, especially in the case of patients who need prosthetics. Such products can cost more than $1,000, so without proper certification on the store's part, that would be a big out-of-pocket expense for customers.
Sotelo expects to bring on additional employees within the next month or so — fitters who will need to be trained and pass required classes, which the business plans to pay for. She also plans to hire a medical biller to provide in-house insurance reimbursement services.
Meanwhile, she is reaching out to local cancer centers as more clients come through the door.
Success in Sotelo's view will be measured by her customers' comfort.
"We just want to be able to, you know, give them a sense of family feel instead of just being, 'Here you go, try this,'" she said. "We want to be able to give them a custom fit."