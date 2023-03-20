 Skip to main content
Tailored fit becomes doctor's orders at local shop

A disease that notoriously upends women's lives has also transformed a longtime local business that's now in a better position to help breast cancer patients and survivors.

The Bra Shoppe recently became a supplier of durable medical equipment after hard-won state and federal certifications allowed it to bill the medical insurance of customers whose doctors prescribe them pre- and post-operative garments, prosthetics and compression bras.

