Taft's Rails to Trails pathway to promote literacy gets revamped

Taft's Born Learning Trail, which opened seven years ago to promote early education, will be getting a much-needed revamp.
There will be a ribbon-cutting Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the opening, which will include food, activities, and books for children.
Taft's Born Learning Trail is one of several located throughout Kern County thanks to partnerships between the United Way of Kern County and local sponsors. It includes a 10-station circuit course with learning activities at each station in both English and Spanish.
The goal is to reach parents with very young children — from newborns to 5-year-olds — in their neighborhoods. The entertaining course is intended to demonstrate how simple everyday activities are an opportunity to teach children at a young age.
"By providing literacy supports and creative educational resources, such as the Born Learning Trail, our goal is to bridge educational gaps in underserved communities and further our efforts in guiding parents and caregivers as their child’s first teacher,” said Lisa Keosouphanh, interim education manager for United Way of Kern County, in a statement
Taft's new trail is sponsored by Aera Energy, which is a major local employer. Taft Rails to Trails pathway is located at Main and Fourth streets.