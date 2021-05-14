Taft Union High School District will appoint Jason Hodgson, PBVUSD administrator, to superintendent

The board of the Taft Union High School District announced that it will appoint Jason Hodgson, currently an administrator at Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, to become superintendent of the district.
Hodgson will be appointed beginning May 17, according to a news release from the school district. He will take the reins from superintendent Blanca Cavazos who announced her retirement in February.
Earlier this year Hodgson was selected by "Education Week" as a one of 11 "2021 Leaders To Learn From" for his work in Panama-Buena Vista Union School District. He has served as the director of professional development for the district since 2018. During that time, he created PVB University, a program of teacher-led professional development that serves over 950 teachers and administrators.
Hodgson is a Bakersfield local with 22 years of experience in education. He began his career teaching English at Arvin High School, where he also served as assistant principal for instruction. He went on to serve as a principal at Standard Middle School in Oildale where he helped the underperforming school exit from state sanctions. He also worked on the leadership team at the office of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, where he helped school districts to develop their Local Control Accountability Plans (LCAPs).
"The Board of Trustees is delighted to have found a leader who possesses the qualities and skills that we identified as essential for our next superintendent," a release from the district said. "We look forward to working with Dr. Hodgson as he engages students, staff, and community members to take our school district to the highest levels of excellence."
The search for a new superintendent was conducted by The Cosca Group.