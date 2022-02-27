Taft native, CSUB alum garners Newbery Medal for ‘The Last Cuentista’

Storytelling has been part of author Donna Barba Higuera’s life for about as long as she can remember.
Dating back to her childhood in Taft, where she grew up in a family of educators who could spin a yarn in their own right, she recognized a love of sharing her imagination and cultural influences at a young age.
“Well, you know it was kind of cute, we’d get a kick out of it — my wife and I — and we’d just kind of let her go on,” said Howard Matne, Higuera’s father, sharing how his daughter would regale him, his late wife, Patsy “June” Matne, and her sister Melissa Taylor with stories.
“She might tend to stretch the truth a little bit and talk about wild animals being outside,” he said with a laugh, recalling how his father used to do that to him.
Higuera describes her journey as involving countless hours of writing and rewriting and a bit of “luck” — which she defined as “preparation meeting opportunity.”
A number of influences can be seen in her latest published work, she said, the part-sci-fi, part-dystopian middle grades book called “The Last Cuentista,” which recently earned the Cal State Bakersfield alum a Newbery Medal — the nation’s highest literary achievement for a children’s author.
But it’s certainly not the path or result the CSUB biology major and practicing optometrist saw for herself out of college.
“If you’d told that little girl, I would never have believed it, I would never have dreamed it,” Higuera told The Californian of her book winning both the prestigious Newbery and Pura Belpré awards. The Pura Belpré is also an American Library Association award, which is given to “a Latino/Latina writer and illustrator whose work best portrays, affirms, and celebrates the Latino cultural experience in an outstanding work of literature for children and youth,” according to the association's website.
“It’s been extremely surreal,” she said.
The path to publishing
Higuera started to revisit her love of creative writing a little more than 10 years ago, she said in a phone interview.
Higuera said she could relate to the young girl named Petra Peña, who serves as the protagonist in “The Last Cuentista,” and wants nothing more than to be a storyteller, like her abuelita, according to the website of the book’s publisher, Levine Querido. However, after the Earth is destroyed by a comet, Peña awakes hundreds of years in the future and must save the memories of Earth as an evil force works to erase the memories and mistakes of humanity.
After Higuera did some studying and practice, she eventually joined a critique group and started going to conferences while constantly working to develop ideas.
It became more than a pastime, garnering success that she humbly attributed to her husband, her editor, her writing group and a childhood that all supported her storytelling and the countless hours she worked on perfecting her characters and their tales.
“I took a class and some online courses and I joined a writing group,” she said. “I don't think I ever expected to be published — I just loved writing books and telling stories.”
It became something she would work on in between seeing patients in her practice, or between trips to her children’s various practices.
“A story will pop up and I’ll start frantically jotting down notes,” she said.
Growing up in Taft
Howard Matne, who retired after nearly 40 years as an educator and administrator with the Taft Union School District, recalled how important story time was to his children.
“I don’t know how it all got started, but they wouldn’t go to sleep … neither one of them would go to sleep … until I would tell them a story,” he said. “I never knew that had that kind of an impression.”
He described it as a daily event, in which “he knew he’d have to have a story ready,” with his late wife, who also worked in education as a kindergarten and first-grade teacher in the same district, occasionally joining the fun.
“It was all something that I made up and imagined,” he said.
While Higuera was a well-disciplined kid and an excellent student, Matne never foresaw his daughter would one day join the ranks of authors whose works are shared across generations in countless languages, such as Newbery-winning classics like “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Island of the Blue Dolphins“ and “Shiloh.”
However, he did recognize her work ethic in another expression heard around the house: “‘If it’s anything worth doing, it’s worth doing well,’” he said. “She always did her best and she wasn't finished until she was satisfied.”
Character development
Higuera’s exploration of writing led to a number of personal and professional relationships the author also credits as being very influential, including her husband, Mark Maciejewski, whom she met at a conference for the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.
Higuera and Maciejewski, a middle-grades author of Simon & Schuster-published works “I Am Fartacus” and “Electric Boogerloo,” both rely on a writing group known as The Papercuts for feedback, but the two also share their thoughts on their works and develop ideas with each other.
Maciejewski credited his wife’s empathy and ability to understand characters and what makes them relatable as part of what makes her stories great to read.
Higuera also appreciates her collaboration with Levine Querido Executive Editor Nick Thomas, who helped Higuera first get published after hearing a couple of pages of her work read at a writer’s conference in Portland a few years back.
That led to their collaboration on Higuera’s first book, “Lupe Wong Won’t Dance,” which was a Pura Belpré honor winner and a winner of the Sid Fleischman Award for Humor, among other awards, after it published in September 2020.
Thomas said Higuera’s work instantly stood out because it’s extremely smart while being very funny at the same time, which is very difficult to do in writing.
“I was just in the right place at the right time because Donna’s talent is pretty self-evident,” Thomas said of his discovery.
“She’s a master storyteller in that the characters feel so real … they feel like people like us that we’ll know for the rest of our lives, and you just can’t stop turning the page,” he said, describing what makes Higuera such a “unicorn” of a talent for her ability to successfully write different styles of books, and why “The Last Cuentista” is so well-received. “And No. 2, the book is fun and wonderful and she’s weaving in all these important things like storytelling and diversity of plot in the background and what direction our society is going … so she’s weaving all of these things in there …. but it never feels in a way that she’s messaging or being preachy. They’re just there as a part of life. They’re just so effortless. That’s just such a feeling to experience.”
