The closure of the Taft Correctional Institution could not have come at a worse time, according to Mayor David Noerr.
The spread of the new coronavirus, along with the mass unemployment and poor financial outlook throughout the economy, have left both employees and prisoners vulnerable during the facility shutdown.
“The best thing, based on what everybody across the globe is saying, is to leave them sheltered in place right now, and after we get through the pandemic, then address what needs to be done,” Noerr said of the prison, later saying the decision to close the facility could not possibly have been more shortsighted.
Although efforts have been underway for months to keep Taft Correctional open, the news broke on Thursday that the shutdown process would begin imminently. With a final closure date expected April 30, busloads of prisoners will begin leaving Taft Friday morning to be flown to locations likely out of state, according to the city.
Thursday’s action likely brings to an end the saga of the Taft Correctional Institution, which was first reported to be closing last October. The private prison can hold 1,100 inmates and employs more than 320 people, dozens of whom live in Taft itself.
The prison had endured serious structural damage, however. Noerr said water leaks had caused the land under several buildings to sink, resulting in separation of the walls. Management & Training Corporation, which runs the facility, has said the Bureau of Prisons determined that $100 million was needed to repair the damage.
Despite efforts from U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a solution was not found. The congressman said on Thursday he would keep up his efforts to stall the closure of the facility.
“This decision by the Bureau of Prisons to close the facility for repairs and begin transferring inmates this week is the wrong decision and contrary to recent congressional directive,” he said in a statement to The Californian. “I continue to believe that any necessary repairs can be made while the facility remains operational, and will continue to press that with the Bureau and with the Attorney General.”
The future of the facility itself remains up in the air. Noerr said the city had not been informed what will happen to the prison once all inmates have been shipped out.
But one thing is certain: if the Taft Correctional does indeed close, it will be difficult for the city to replace the economic activity made possible by the prison.
“We’re a small city,” Noerr said. “And the loss, of not just those resident jobs, but the daytime population — especially given what’s going on with the price of oil right now and the oil industry and all things together — is going to have a very real detrimental impact to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.