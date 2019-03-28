A Taft man was arrested during a probation search on Saturday after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs and items used to produce counterfeit money.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from the Taft substation were sent to a residence in the 800 block of Pierce Street for a probation search. When deputies arrived, they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, narcotic pills, steroids, items that are used to produce counterfeit money and some suspected stolen items.
Michael Trickey, 47, was arrested and booked into the Taft jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and possessing an apparatus for counterfeiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.