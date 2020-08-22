As he sat in the cab of his truck, Robin Adkins was in desperate need for some sort of comfort from the fever and the pain that had a grip on his body, making it difficult to even breathe.
It was almost midnight, and the married father of two turned the air conditioning on full blast and leaned his head back.
“I came to a crossroads and wanted to call 911,” said Adkins, trying to hold back tears. “I didn’t know what to do. I was just trying to cool off. I started asking God for some sort of relief. I said, ‘God I know you are here ...’ It’s just tough. It’s still tough.”
It’s hard to imagine that just a week earlier, the Taft resident and his wife, Denise, were in Florida to do what they loved most, watch one of their sons play baseball. This time it was to see Kyle, 23, who was pitching in a summer collegiate league.
But even then, there were signs that something wasn’t right. Robin started suffering from a headache toward the end of their eight-day trip in mid-July, and by the time he returned home on July 22, the fever had started, coupled with severe body pains and exhaustion.
Robin and Denise traveled to Bakersfield that same day, and a few days later it was confirmed — no surprise at that point, that they tested positive for COVID-19.
“It was life-changing,” said Robin, who self-quarantined for 19 days and was finally cleared to return to work late last week following an additional bout with pneumonia in his left lung. “I’m a Christian man, but man it changes everything that I think about. I know you can hear it in my voice. Things that I thought were important ... that’s not important. I’m just glad to be alive.”
During the trip, Robin met with his sister and niece, who had traveled to Florida to meet them from Kentucky. They later both tested positive for COVID-19, but had very mild cases, Robin said.
Although Denise’s symptoms never reached the same level as her husband’s, it was no less scary for the 47-year-old, who works for the Maricopa School District.
“At first it was scary, but my symptoms weren’t very strong at that time,” Denise said. “And then they started in and the exhaustion just took over. I couldn’t even lift my head. I got super dehydrated. And it was just one thing after another. And the physical part of it is scary enough, but then it messes with your mind because I’m a total people person and to have nobody be able to come around you, and you’re just isolated. It’s pretty depressing, honestly.”
Being isolated was taken to a new level when Denise’s fever spiked on Day 4 of the virus, and she blacked out twice while trying to put away groceries.
“I thought then, ‘oh, my God, I think I might be dying,’" said Denise, who can chuckle about it now. “That’s how bad I felt. But I didn’t want to go to the hospital. Because they don’t want you. Nobody wants you when you have this virus. Nobody wants to be around you, nobody can be around you. But I said no because I didn’t want to be alone. And I knew that I would have to go there by myself.
“And so honestly, I hate that Robin and I both got this, but getting it at the same time ... I don’t think I could have done it by myself. I don’t know what I would have done without him.”
Robin also received comfort from having his wife with him. The two also said they received comfort from their parents and close friends, and from the many prayers and well wishes they received.
“Thank God I had my wife there with me,” said Robin, whose son Tyler, 26, was also a huge help, picking up groceries for them among other things. He quarantined with them at the start before moving out temporarily after testing negative for the virus. “Otherwise, if I had been quarantined 20 days by myself, I would have gone crazy. We were able to help each other.”
He also had similar fears about going to a hospital, especially since he had heard stories about others who didn’t recover after going there.
“We were both very, very sick,” Robin said. “She didn’t run much of a temperature, but she had other symptoms that were stronger than mine. I had a really high temperature and I was freezing and shaking and an hour later I was burning up so bad that I couldn’t stand it. But my thought process at the time was, I didn’t want to go to the hospital because I was scared that they were going to put me on a ventilator.
“The myth out there was, ‘Don’t let them put you on a ventilator because people are dying on the ventilators.’ And those are some of the things that are coming from people I knew and family members that are working at hospitals. And I don’t know if that’s a true thing or not, but it definitely puts it in your mind.”
So even as the symptoms hit their peak on July 31, Robin chose not to seek medical attention. Instead, he turned to his spiritual belief and said he made peace with God.
The following day, his symptoms persisted, but Robin felt he was better able to manage the physical and emotional challenges he faced.
“There was a night that I didn’t think I was going to make it,” Robin said. “I was having a really hard time breathing, my temperature was really high. The only thing that kept me from calling 911 was that myth about the ventilators.”
RECOVERY
Following 19 days of quarantine, Robin and Denise were both cleared to return to work on Aug. 11. Robin tested negative, while Robin was cleared by the Kern County Public Health Services Department after being asymptomatic for 10 days.
Denise returned to work, where she has the benefit of having her own office that features its own entrance and exit, but she still doesn’t feel 100 percent.
“I still have body aches when I get tired, to this day,” Denise said. “I work all day and I go home to fix dinner and I’m just super drained. And at night my body still aches, not as bad as it did, but ...”
At its peak, Denise’s symptoms were some of the most painful that she’s felt in her life.
“I had a severe tightness in my chest,” Denise said. “Like what people say a heart attack feels like. That was kind of how it felt. I would get sharp pains in there every now and then and I felt like an elephant was laying on my chest. But my whole body just ached so bad, I mean even my eyelids. It was just the most miserable physical exhaustion and achiness that I’ve ever felt in my life.”
While Denise was able to return to work without restrictions, Robin wasn’t so lucky. On his first day back, he was having difficulty breathing so he returned to the urgent care. He was diagnosed with pneumonia in his left lung and missed an additional week of work.
Although his body needed the extra time to heal, Robin felt increasing pressure to return to work, where he is employed in the safety department for a local transportation company. Between the 80 hours of COVID-19 relief, his suddenly depleted vacation and sick time was running out.
“My pressure to get back to work was tremendous because I needed to get paid,” Robin said. “So I tested negative on the 11th, and I returned back to work on the 12th, but I probably had no business being back to work because I couldn’t breathe.”
After another week taking antibiotics, Robin returned to work Friday and is just now finally starting to feel more like himself.
HELPING OTHERS
With their bout with the coronavirus seemingly in the rearview mirror, the Adkinses are hoping to establish a hotline or website where others who are struggling with COVID-19 can receive assistance.
“I thank God that we’re young enough and we have enough family around us, but God bless people that don’t have that,” Robin said. “I just want to help anybody that is home alone, elderly, or whatever. I don’t care where they’re at, if they need fluids, if they need pedialytes, if they need food, anything that we can do to help somebody that comes down with this.”
They are also hoping to offer support from an emotional level.
“The sickness was the really bad part, but the mental state was probably the worst thing,” Robin said. “It attacks you mentally and it attacks your thought process. We had problems thinking straight. My anxiety was just off the chart, I was panicking and I’m not that type of person.
“It’s a serious deal and there’s a lot of unknown. It really makes me sit back and evaluate a lot of stuff. I’m not trying to be a baby or anything, but you just don’t know how much time you’ve got.”
