Taft Union High School is hosting a free dental mobile clinic for its students starting this week.
The clinic will provide free dental services to up to 150 low-income students through Feb. 1 at the school, 701 Wildcat Way. The clinic is being held in partnership with the California Resources Corporation, Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and the California Teachers Association.
The school will hold a kick-off event for the clinic on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit 763-2300.
