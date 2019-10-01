The private company that runs Taft Correctional Institution, a minimum security federal prison, announced the federal government will shut down the prison as of Jan. 31, 2020.
The prison has 342 employees and can hold 2,500 male inmates.
"Management & Training Corporation (MTC) was shocked to receive the news as this decision will have a devastating impact on hundreds of families, the local economy and the community," said Issa Anita, MTC director of corporate communications in a news release Tuesday.
MTC said in the release that the federal Bureau of Prisons determined $100 million was needed in upgrades to the facility, which forced the closure. However, MTC feels alternatives to closing the facility are available.
MTC estimates the prison contributes $4.6 million to the local economy.
This story will be updated.
(2) comments
Good News . . . ! Now we have an opportunity to recycle it to house our needy homeless, low-threat detainees and border-crossers . . . ! Of course . . . it's not "low barrier" but has all the right 'shelter' potentials . . . already in-place staffing, private rooms, beds, sanitation, air-conditioning/heating, cookery & logistics, community relations, educational facilities . . . & all right out here in the historic wide-open spaces of Lakeview Gusher . . . !
I agree 100%. As a bonus, we can use the Mesa Verde facility that's also going to close.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.