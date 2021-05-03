Taft Courthouse to partially reopen on Wednesday

The Taft Courthouse will partially reopen this week, according to a news release from the Kern County Superior Court.
The news release stated that the courthouse will be offering civil and traffic services the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Staff will be available between 8 a.m. and noon to accept payments, civil filings and set hearings for traffic infractions.
For traffic infractions, same day hearings can be set for those who appear between 8-8:15 a.m. To schedule a hearing, please call (661) 868-5800.
The Taft Courthouse is located at 311 Lincoln Street.
Audio livestream of proceedings will be available through the court website.