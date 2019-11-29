The Department of Justice will keep the Taft Correctional Institution open through at least March 31 and conduct a feasibility study to evaluate the repair work that must be done, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy said.
"The (Department of Justice's) announcement is welcome news at ensuring that the TCI remains operational through the new year as we await further analysis related to the prison’s facilities,” he said in a statement. “I am pleased that Attorney General (William) Barr and the Bureau of Prisons recognize the necessity of keeping TCI open, and I look forward to continue working with Administration officials, Mayor (Dave) Noerr, and local stakeholders to ensure this facility remains operational in the short and long term."
Previously, the facility had been slated to close in January before McCarthy and other officials intervened.
