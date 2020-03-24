Taft Correctional Institution has once again informed Kern County officials it intends to permanently close, which would result in more than 300 people losing work.
The federal prison first announced it would shut down last fall, but has continuously pushed back the date of final closure for months as efforts to save the facility have taken place. According to Management & Training Corporation, which operates the prison, the Federal Bureau of Prisons determined $100 million in upgrades were needed to keep the facility open.
The prison can house around 2,500 men and employs hundreds, around 60 of whom live in Taft.
M&TC told supervisors Monday it continues to work with various authorities on options to keep the prison open, but was required by law to send out a WARN Notice regardless. The notice said the prison’s contract will end April 30, resulting in the mass layoffs of staff employed there.
(1) comment
Good news. Prisons for profit are unethical. Unless the BOP takes this over, it should close. Losing jobs is unfortunate, but keeping people locked up to benefit shareholders is just plain wrong.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.