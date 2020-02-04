The company that operates the Taft Correctional Institution says it has not heard back from the U.S. Department of Justice’s about its plan for the facility, and has taken steps to lay off workers on March 31.
Previously, the Justice Department had announced it would conduct a feasibility study to determine if the prison could remain open. With the department’s contract set to expire with Management and Training Corporation on March 31, the company filed a WARN Act notice with local leaders this week.
The notice says 332 employees could be laid off if the facility closes.
“Given MTC’s strong track record of operating the facility, we remain hopeful for the opportunity to continue providing services at the Taft facility,” a MTC spokesperson wrote in an email. “Meanwhile, we are required by state law to notify our staff of the pending closure/layoffs 60 days in advance, which is why notices were sent to our employees recently.”
The Bureau of Prisons determined in October that $100 million was needed in upgrades to the facility, which would force the institution's closure on Jan. 31.
The announcement drew the attention of local leaders, however, including congressman Kevin McCarthy, who called on the DOJ to reconsider the closure. The DOJ responded by saying it would take a closer look at whether the needed repairs could be made while the facility remained open.
