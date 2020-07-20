Taft College will conduct a virtual commencement ceremony Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. on the Taft College West Kern Community College District YouTube channel.
All Taft College graduate candidates from fall 2019 and spring and summer 2020 have been notified of the event date and preparations are underway.
Taft College graduate candidates have been asked to submit professional photos for inclusion in an everlasting video tribute to their accomplishments during this COVID-19 period and the uncertainty that's come with it. In addition, Taft College faculty have been asked to create personal video messages by the department that will seek to inspire graduates.
