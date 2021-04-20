Taft College to hold in-person graduation ceremony

Taft College will conduct an in-person commencement ceremony for the 2020-21 academic year on June 3.
According to a news release from the college, the ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at Taft Union High School’s Marion Martin Memorial Stadium, located at 701 Wildcat Way.
The news release stated that COVID-19 protocols will be required. Taft College asks attendees to wear masks covering their mouth and nose and said that seating in the field and stands will be a socially-distanced 6-feet apart. Large gatherings and photos will also be strictly prohibited, the college said.
Graduate candidates who choose to attend the commencement ceremony must RSVP through their Taft College student email account by April 30, the news release said.
Also, graduate candidates attending the in-person ceremony must wear graduation regalia purchased from the Taft College Bookstore. They can visit the online bookstore at http://bookstore.taftcollege.edu.