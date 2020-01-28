Chevron will present a $156,000 check to Taft College to help fund the development of the Allied Health and Sciences Lab, specifically by providing medical equipment for expansion of its anatomy and physiology curriculum.
The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 5 in the Taft Chevron Innovation Lab. Lunch will be served immediately following in the Cougar Room on campus.
This donation will strengthen Taft College’s collaboration with Kern County schools by expanding classes for science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.
“For years we have had a waiting list for certain science courses, which meant students had to delay finishing their coursework," said Taft College Superintendent and President Debra Daniels in a news release. "Through Chevron’s generous donation we were able to double our science course offerings in anatomy and physiology, which will enable more students to get to their education goal."
Chevron has partnered with Taft College for more than a decade, donating in excess of $1.5 million to support Taft College students through internships and connecting employees with students to discuss the industry.
Please RSVP for the event; contact Mahea Maui at Mmaui@TaftCollege.edu.
