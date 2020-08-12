A new, no-cost virtual Taft College STEM-CiTE Community Summer Camp will take place Aug. 17 through 21 thanks to the collaborative efforts of Geekwise Academy, Taft College, Taft College Foundation and sponsor Synagro.
A self-described “tech ecosystem activating human potential to elevate underdog cities around the country,” Bitwise launched Geekwise Academy to equip students of all ages with real-world technology skills.
This one-of-a-kind virtual technology camp will serve local students from third grade to high school where they can learn basic programming, digital art, digital music making and basic web design.
While this is the first-ever collaborative partnership between Geekwise Academy and Taft College, the college is hopeful the project will chart a path of more innovative partnerships to support student exploration of careers. With feedback from the camp’s attendees, additional virtual technology camps may be offered in the fall.
