Taft College holding Centennial Cookout Thursday

Taft College Foundation has announced plans to honor three civic leaders Thursday with its annual Community Spirit Award at its Centennial Cougar Cookout.

The foundation is recognizing Wanda Barrett, Dr. Loretta Garci Lipscomb and the late Carolyn Hosking for their leadership, generosity and stewardship, according to a news release from the foundation.  

