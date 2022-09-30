Taft College holding Centennial Cookout Thursday

Taft College Foundation has announced plans to honor three civic leaders Thursday with its annual Community Spirit Award at its Centennial Cougar Cookout.
The foundation is recognizing Wanda Barrett, Dr. Loretta Garci Lipscomb and the late Carolyn Hosking for their leadership, generosity and stewardship, according to a news release from the foundation.
The awards will be presented at the event, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Dinner service is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m.
General admission tickets are $30 and $20 for Taft College alumni, faculty and staff. Veterans will receive two complimentary tickets. Ticket purchases are available on Eventbrite at https://centennialcougarcookout.eventbrite.com.
For more information, call the Taft College Foundation at 661-763-7936.