Taft College has been awarded $2.1 million for its program that helps students with intellectual disabilities transition to independent living.
Transition to Independent Living director Aaron Markovits said in a statement that these funds will help the college support students in taking regular college classes that will prepare them for better jobs when they graduate.
The grant will be used over a five-year period. Federal funding accounts for 75% of the grant, and the rest comes from non-governmental sources.
For more information about Taft College's Transition to Independent Living program, visit http://www.taftcollege.edu/til/.