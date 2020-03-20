Taft College temporarily closed its campus Friday due to coronavirus concerns and is tentatively set to reopen on April 13, according to a news release.
The college has moved classes online, including labs. All events on campus have been canceled through April 17.
Over the coming weeks, the college recommends students stay in close communication with faculty and check the Taft College website for updates. Students can also access their services online, including counseling and tutoring.
For a comprehensive list of online student services, visit the Taft College website homepage at www.taftcollege.edu.
