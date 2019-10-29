Five individuals and an entire football team will be inducted into the Taft College Class of 2019 Hall of Fame on Nov. 17.
The inductees include:
- Dante Scarnecchia – Outstanding Athlete
- Debbie Hegeman – Distinguished Classified/Management
- Otis Smith – Outstanding Male Athlete
- Patricia Bench – Extraordinary Service
- Thomas Harrell – Outstanding Coach
- 1966 championship football team – Outstanding Team
Guided tours begin at noon at the Taft College Administration Building with lunch to follow. The champagne reception will begin at 5 p.m., with the program starting at 6 p.m. at OT Cookhouse and Saloon.
Tickets are $75 each and are available through Friday. Table sponsorships are $500 each
To reserve a seat or for further information, call Jennifer Edmaiston at 661-763-7829 or e-mail her at jedmaiston@taftcollege.edu.
