Taft College announces opening of its new Student Center

Taft College announced the grand opening of its brand-new Student Center on Aug. 25. That comes just in time for the opening of the fall semester two days earlier.
The new Taft College Student Center is a 21,000-square-foot facility that was financed by 2004 Measure A funding at $17 million.
The center includes a cafeteria and dining area that will serve up to 244 people. There is also a 400-square-foot staff dining and meeting room. Its amenities include a 4,740-square-foot student lounge and gaming area, Associated Student Organization (ASO) offices, a bookstore, print shop and mail room. It will also be the location for the office of Campus Safety.
Guided tours will be offered at the grand opening. Masks will be required and provided. The center is easily accessible from Wildcat Way.