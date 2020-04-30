The city of Taft doesn't intend to defy state law or Kern County's health order, but it was to continue to advocate for cities and counties not significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to have the right to reopen businesses.
"There's no defiance," City Manager Craig Jones said. "We're trying to advocate some kind of change, but to do it the right way."
But that doesn't mean a complete closure of all nonessential businesses in places like Taft can go on indefinitely.
"Sooner or later the governor's going to have to trust us to do what's right," Jones said.
Monday night, the Taft City Council voted to send a letter to Kern County Public Health Services stating its intention to allow barber shops, beauty salons, gyms and other businesses that were closed under Gov. Gavin Newsom's shelter-in-place order to reopen while using appropriate safety measures.
The letter asked for the county's help to come up with the safety protocols and guidelines.
The county responded that the city was bound to comply with the state law and said Taft had to keep nonessential businesses closed.
Jones said the city plans to continue to work with state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, and others to push for flexibility for cities and counties that have avoided major impacts from coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.