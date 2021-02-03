The Taft City Council voted Tuesday night to honor beloved Taft resident Bob Hampton by taking the last step to approve renaming a street in his honor.
Hampton, who died in May at 82, was a hometown sports hero, high school teacher, businessman and booster of Taft and Kern County. A motion to rename East Cedar Street to Bob Hampton Road sailed through the City Council without comment.
In June, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a name change for the portion of East Cedar Street from Highway 119 to Airport Road in unincorporated Taft. Tuesday night’s meeting was necessary to approve the portion within Taft’s city limits.
Bob Hampton Road will stretch a little over a mile.