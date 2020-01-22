Update (4:10 p.m.): The Kern County Fire Department says firefighters have applied a neutralizing absorbent to the chemical spill. "Specially calibrated" air monitors are being used to determine effectiveness. Evacuation recommendation remains in place.
A chemical release at Taft Manufacturing has prompted Kern County officials to recommend an evacuation.
Those who live and work within six miles of 19705 South Lake Rd. have been asked to evacuate immediately.
Those who live and work between six and nine miles of the factory are recommended to shelter in place, the Kern County Fire Department said over its Twitter page.
An evacuation has been set up at First Baptist Church at 220 North St.
Those who are experiencing emergencies are asked to call 911, while those with questions can call the Kern County Information and Referral Service at 211.
Kern County Public Health advises that those experiencing eye irritation, difficulty breathing or throat irritation immediately leave the area and seek medical attention.
The department says those with eye irritation should flush their eyes with water for 15 minutes.
At around 1:30 p.m., the department said employees of the factory were safely evacuated.
The Fire Department said those sheltering in place should bring pets inside, close windows, air vents and fireplaces. Fans, air conditioning and heating systems should also be turned off. Those sheltered should also go to the interior of their location, to the room with the fewest windows, the Fire Department said.
At around 12:55 p.m., Kern County Fire Spokesman Andrew Freeborn said the department and the county's Environmental Health Department were continuing to evaluate the situation.
"It’s a serious and significant event," he said, noting that emergency response personnel in and around Taft Manufacturing were working in a deliberate and orderly manner. "We’re continuing to monitor the weather."
He said the department knew the type of chemical that had spilled but were not releasing the information immediately because more than one chemical type may have been involved and the department did not want to incite panic.
Bloomberg.com says Taft Manufacturing produces specification-grade, acrolein, which the website says is used to prepare polyester resin and polyurethane.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes acrolein as a "colorless or yellow liquid with a piercing, disagreeable odor."
It is considered a toxic substance according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. The compound can be used in the preparation of food starches, the Library notes, and is found in minute amounts in french fries.
At around 1:20 p.m., the Fire Department said on Twitter emergency responders had identified the source of the chemical leak inside Taft Manufacturing and stopped it. However, officials are still working to neutralize the product, the department said on Twitter.
This story will be updated.
Driven by that plant several times. Good to know the alert is in and hope under control. Acrolein, polyester resin and polyurethane are toxic (lung, skin) and flammable. Good warning. Perhaps a better future for containment technology.
