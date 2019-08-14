Specialized apparel retail chain 5.11 Tactical has scheduled a grand opening for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at its new Bakersfield location, 2150 Wible Road, near Valley Plaza mall.
The event will open with the National Anthem, a "door-breach" ceremony and recognition of local law enforcement, according to a news release from the Irvine-based company focused on clothing for law enforcement and other first responders.
It said the first 70 adults in line will get a gift card worth up to $511 and that all customers will be given discounts of 20 percent off all products storewide Saturday and then again from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
