Tacos La Villa has been closed by the Kern County Public Health Department for various health violations, including live cockroaches.
The restaurant, located at 1523 E. California Ave., had cockroaches in the food prep area and water damage to the ceiling in the back prep area, according to the department.
The department also observed improper storage of chemicals above food products, containers without covers in the refrigerators, and a severe buildup of grease on filters in the exhaust hood, according to the department.
The restaurant received a score of 68 percent. A score of 75 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
