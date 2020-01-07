The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will have Cindy McCain as the 2020 keynote speaker at its annual “An Evening With” event on Feb. 12, but tables are going fast, according to a press release from the club.
Tables start at $2,500 and money raised from the event will benefit the more than 15,000 children who attend the club each year and their mission, according to the release.
It will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Those who attend will enjoy great food and fine wines. McCain will discuss her thoughts on how the political environment is shaping the youth and what secondary education challenges and success will help the children of Kern County, according to the release.
Tables can be purchased at bgclubsofkerncounty.org.
Yes, Cindy McCain (Hensley) has much to teach our youth about successful living:
1) Arrange to be born into a family that makes millions selling beer.
2) Have a prolonged affair with a married Vietnam veteran.
3) Break up his marriage of 14 years to a lady crippled in a car crash.
4) Use your fortune to finance your adulterous new husband’s political climb to the US Senate.
5) When he gets caught in the ‘Keating 5’ Scandal, become addicted to Percocet.
6) Trick doctors from a non-profit medical charity into writing illegal prescriptions for you.
7) When caught, use your money and influence to buy yourself out of criminal prosecution.
Yes, she has much to teach the impressionable youth of our community...
