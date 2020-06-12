The local owner of Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield is offering a free, online event to parents to share tips and resources on how to keep the love of learning shining bright among their children this summer and avoid the "COVID slide."
Students typically lose two to three months of learning during the summer, according to a news release. New research indicates the negative effects of COVID-19 on student academic health are significantly worse.
This free online event will take place 6 p.m. Monday. Registration is required, and space is limited. Parents can register by visiting Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield’s Facebook page.
For more information on Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield, visit www.BakersfieldSylvan.com
