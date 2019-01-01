Swimmers really felt the “Polar” in the Polar Bear Plunge this year.
At the annual event, held at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center on a cold New Year’s Day, the pool water was a chilling 49 degrees, a bit lower than the low- to mid-50s the activity pool normally is for the event.
The lower temperatures didn’t deter hundreds of people from braving the water. People went down the center’s two slides, with many screaming and hollering in anticipation of hitting the icy water.
“It was definitely colder,” said Mike Custer, who has participated in the Polar Bear Plunge the last couple years. “It’s very refreshing. It makes you feel alive.”
Custer said his fiancee, who has participated in the event for several years, initially encouraged him to come and that he has enjoyed it ever since.
“I love it. I look forward to it now every year,” he said. “It’s starting to become a tradition for our family.”
This year’s event had special significance for him, as he was able to bring is 7-year-old granddaughter for the first time.
“She did it without any hesitation,” he said pridefully.
For Dave Thompson, this year’s Polar Bear Plunge was his first experience, and he said it made a strong first impression.
“It was incredible -- exhilarating. My legs feel like needles,” he said. “I’ve wanted to do it for years now, but I never got around to it, never made it happen.”
Thompson said he decided to finally do it when he heard about this year’s event on the news and that it did not disappoint.
“It was fantastic,” he said. “I want to start doing this every year.”
Saige Bryan came on Tuesday with her mother as well as a French exchange student the family had hosted in 2018 and returned to spend time with them during the holidays. For Bryan, it was her second time doing the Polar Bear Plunge.
“It’s a good way to start the year in a different way,” she said. “It wakes you up in the morning after a long night of partying.”
The foreign exchange student, Jade Boucharel, said she didn’t want to participate at first but ultimately gave in due to Bryan’s insistence.
“I’m glad I did it. It was really cool,” she said. “It was like I was freezing inside and out, but when you come out of the water, it’s more warm.”
Even though this year was Bryan’s second time with the Polar Bear Plunge and knew what to expect, she said hitting the water still took her breath away.
“It was just a shock to my body,” she said. “I didn’t want to move because it was so cold, but I wanted to get out of the water.”
After a fun and chilly start to the day, Bryan and Boucharel had plans to extend their fun by attend the Holiday Lights at the California Living Museum before it wraps up. However, their first priority was getting warmed up.
“We’re going to go get some warm breakfast!” Bryan said excitedly, “Bacon, eggs, waffles — we’re going to have a good New Years.”
