Suspects wanted in alleged vehicle burglary on Auburn Street

Bakersfield Police are looking for suspects in an alleged vehicle burglary that occurred Feb. 24 in the 6000 block of Auburn Street.

In a news release, BPD described the suspect vehicle as a yellow Chevrolet Camaro with oxidation on the hood, minor damage to the front passenger fender and red paper license plates.

Police described the occupants of the vehicle as:

• Man with a light complexion, between 20 and 30 years old. He has sleeve-style tattoos on both arms and tattoos on his neck and throat.

• Woman with a light complexion in her 20s.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation asked to call Detective Richardi at 326-3858.

