The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help identifying suspects responsible for theft that occurred at the Michael Kors store at Valley Plaza Mall.
The incident occurred on Friday, police said in a news release.
Police described the first suspect as a black male, in his late 20s, 6 feet 1 inch tall with a slim build, wearing a black, long-sleeve sweatshirt and black jeans.
The second suspect was described by police as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build and a tattoo above right eye, wearing a blue baseball cap and gray sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact officer Guinn at (661) 326-3663 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
