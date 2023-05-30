Slide Public Safety

Four Bakersfield men were arrested after police said they robbed two kids at Valley Plaza mall and led officers on a pursuit that ended in Lebec.

It started at 6:28 p.m. Friday when Bakersfield police officers went to the 2700 block of Ming Avenue and learned two boys were walking outside the mall and were approached by men wearing ski masks who took jewelry from them after brandishing a gun, according to a BPD news release.