Suspected driver of getaway vehicle in shooting death of 3-year-old dies while in custody; charges dismissed

The suspected driver of a getaway vehicle following the shooting death of a 3-year-old has died while in custody in Kern County.
According to Kern County District Attorney spokesman Joseph Kinzel, Myeisha Dale died March 22. He added that when a defendant dies before trial or resolution of the case, the charges are dismissed. Dale was set to appear in court on Thursday.
Kinzel said the trial and charges against fellow defendants Tyrone Johnson and David Palms remain pending.
The three were arrested in February 2018 in connection with the death of 3-year-old Major Sutton, who was shot and killed after police allege the suspects kicked down the door of his family home before midnight on Nov. 10, 2017 and opened fire, killing him and injuring his pregnant mother and then-5-year-old brother.
Johnson and Palms are accused of being the shooters, while Dale was suspected of driving the getaway vehicle, according to court documents.
The three were each facing one count of first-degree murder, plus gang charges, gun charges and two special circumstances that qualify them for the death penalty if found guilty. They’ve also been charged with two counts of attempted murder for the victims who survived the shooting.