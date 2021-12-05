Suspected drive-by shooting in Wasco leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Homicide detectives with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a suspected drive-by shooting that happened Saturday night in Wasco, a sheriff’s official said Sunday.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another is in critical condition in the hospital after a shooting around 6:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of G Street in Wasco, according to Lt. Cesar Ollague of the KCSO.
The sheriff’s office did not release any suspect information, and no one is in custody regarding the shooting as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Ollague added.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation by homicide detectives. The name of the person killed is not being released at this time.