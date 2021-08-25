Suspect waves knife at cashier, steals money

The Delano Police Department is looking for a suspect that brandished a knife at a cashier and stole money from a cash register.
The suspect entered the County Line Market in the 1400 block of County Line Road at 8:07 p.m. Sunday. When the suspect waved a knife at the cashier, the employee tried to flee. However, the suspect did not let the cashier leave, according to the Delano Police Department.
Once the employee ran away, the suspect took the money and fled, according to a video from the Delano Police about the incident.
Anyone with information can call Detective Joe Madrigal at 661-720-5527 or call the anonymous tip line at 661-721-3369.