The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for strong arm robbery on Aug. 16.
The robbery occurred at 8:40 p.m. at Tacos El Dorado located at 1549 White Lane, according to a BPD news release. It said the suspect forcibly took a purse from a female victim inside the business and fled.
BPD described the suspect as a black man in his early 20s, standing between 5-foot-7 to 6-foot tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Schlecht at 326-3850 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
