A Bakersfield Police officer who responded to a domestic violence call in the 5400 block of Veneto Street on Wednesday night fired his weapon and a SWAT team was called out after a suspect barricaded himself inside his home, according to a BPD news release.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Ryan Lake, 39, was taken into custody around 10:15 p.m., after exiting the home following several hours of negotiations. Police initially responded to the residence around 7:50 p.m.
An investigation is ongoing.
The officer who fired his weapon was not identified. The officer will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is reviewed.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Gavin at 326-3557 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
