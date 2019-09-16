The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking help to locate a suspect in a business burglary. The incident occurred on July 7 around 5:13 AM at the Ramco Liquors at 2627 Haley St. BPD has described the suspect as a black male, 23- to 35-year-old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a trimmed beard and light complexion. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone with information should contact Officer Ryan at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
