The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect in a burglary on March 3, at approximately 3:48 a.m. at Thrifty Wash laundromat, located at 525 West Columbus St.
The suspect is described by police as a white man with a thin build, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 160-170 pounds, with brown hair and wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
The suspect vehicle is described as a possible GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck, silver or gray in color.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
