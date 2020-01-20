The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for assault.
The suspect allegedly pepper-sprayed multiple people he had been arguing with while inside 7-Eleven at 2331 Chester Lane around 7:43 a.m. on Nov. 20, according to police. He then fled the store.
The suspect is described by police as a black man, 40 to 50 years old, with a muscular build, wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Det. Juarez at 326-3553 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
