Suspect in Rosedale Inn shooting arrested on suspicion of homicide

A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of his alleged connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night at the Rosedale Inn.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, Gary Jennings, 28, was arrested in Tulare on suspicion of homicide, felon in possession of a firearm, an outstanding warrant for a parole violation and an outstanding warrant for possession of stolen property.
BPD said that 33-year-old Lisa Sharer, of Bakersfield, was also arrested on suspicion of accessory to homicide.
The shooting occurred at around 10:49 p.m. Sunday at the Rosedale Inn, 2604 Buck Owens Blvd.
According to the BPD, the suspect shot the victim with a single round during an argument. The suspect and a woman then fled the parking lot in what police described as a 1999-2004 dark Ford Crown Victoria.
The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as 31-year-old Corey Michael Fisher, of Bakersfield.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective John Dunn at 326-3876 or the BPD at 327-7111.