Jason Cruz

Jason Cruz

 Mark Nessia / The Californian

Jason Cruz, 23, was in court Thursday for arraignment on a first-degree murder charge in the Jan. 21 stabbing death of 17-year-old Foothill High School student Jose Flores Jr. The arraignment was postponed until next week.

A 17-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of homicide and a 14-year-old boy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the case. Their identities have not been made public.

RubySue
RubySue

What is his immigration status?

Moardeeb
Moardeeb

Who cares what his immigration status is?

