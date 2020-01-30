Jason Cruz, 23, was in court Thursday for arraignment on a first-degree murder charge in the Jan. 21 stabbing death of 17-year-old Foothill High School student Jose Flores Jr. The arraignment was postponed until next week.
A 17-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of homicide and a 14-year-old boy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the case. Their identities have not been made public.
(2) comments
What is his immigration status?
Who cares what his immigration status is?
