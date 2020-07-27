Ricardo Tapia III, a suspect in a 2019 murder in Lamont, was arrested Sunday in North Dakota.
According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Tapia was wanted in the killing of 38-year-old Luciano Ramos, who was stabbed multiple times on Jan. 1, 2019 in the 8900-block of Hall Road in Lamont. Ramos died several days later at Kern Medical, KCSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
