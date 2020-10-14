Kern County Sheriff deputies detained a kidnapping and robbery suspect on Tuesday evening in Lost Hills.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area after a victim reported she had been kidnaped at gunpoint in the 2100 block of Badger Street. According to a KCSO news release, the victim said she was approached by a male suspect while getting into her car. The suspect forced her to drive for several minutes before stealing her money and fleeing on foot. The victim was uninjured during the incident, KCSO said.
At 5:30 p.m., deputies executed a search warrant for a house in the same area and contacted Ariel Pacheco, who discarded a replica firearm before being taken into custody, KCSO said.
The Sheriff’s Office said a search of the 25-year-old Pacheco’s residence produced additional evidence of the alleged crime. He was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility on charges of kidnapping, extortion, robbery, assault with a firearm, false imprisonment and criminal threats.