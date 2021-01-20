Police have arrested a man believed to be in connection with a suspected homicide last week in south Bakersfield.
Lucifer Darnell Pierce, 39, was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department for the suspected shooting death of Mubarek Saleh Alnajar, 30, BPD said in a news release.
The victim’s body was found the evening of Jan. 13 in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 1718 Panama Lane, according to a report from the Kern County coroner’s office.
Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday morning. According to BPD, Pierce resisted arrest and was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.
Officers used minor force to take him into custody and he was booked into the Kern County Jail for charges associated with the homicide and parole violation, BPD said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.